'Frozen 2' Soundtrack Features 7 New Songs

The soundtrack for Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming Frozen 2, featuring seven original songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and an original score by Christophe Beck, is now available for preorder and is slotted for a Nov. 15 release, just ahead of the film's opening Nov. 22.

Disney unveiled the animated feature film's track list Monday morning. New songs, welcoming the vocal talent of the film's stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and Evan Rachel Wood, include the titles "All Is Found," "Some Things Never Change," "Into the Unknown," "When I Am Older," "Lost in the Woods," "Show Yourself" and "The Next Right Thing."

Panic! At the Disco (performing "Into the Unknown"), Kacey Musgraves (performing "All Is Found") and Weezer (performing "Lost in the Woods") have signed on as end-credit artists, with each delivering their own version of one of Frozen 2's tunes.

The Frozen 2 soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records.

"The music of the Lopezes and Christophe Beck are part of the DNA of Frozen," Chris Buck, one-half of the film's team of directors, says. "We couldn't imagine building Frozen 2 without them. They bring such a rich, emotional understanding of the world and characters, and through their incredible music we have been able to really deepen and expand the story."

"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," says co-director Jennifer Lee. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

The Frozen 2 digital and physical track list includes:

1. "All Is Found," performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. "Some Things Never Change," performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. "Into the Unknown," performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. "When I Am Older," performed by Josh Gad

5. "Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.)," performed by Jonathan Groff

6. "Lost in the Woods," performed by Jonathan Groff

7. "Show Yourself," performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. "The Next Right Thing," performed by Kristen Bell

9. "Into the Unknown," performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. "All Is Found," performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. "Lost in the Woods," performed by Weezer (end credits)

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.