Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Tops Black Friday With $34M; 'Knives Out' Strong No. 2

'Queen & Slim,' 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' are also Thanksgiving winners.

Walt Disney Animation's Frozen 2 topped the Black Friday box office with $34 million as it heads for a record Thanksgiving holiday gross of $128 million or more.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, released in 2013, is the current crown-holder with a Wednesday-Sunday Thanksgiving tally of ($109.9 million). Second up is the first Frozen, which earned $93.7 million for the five days in 2013 (unlike the sequel, Frozen didn't open nationwide until the Wednesday before the holiday).

Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2 has shattered a slew of records around the globe since opening last weekend, including crossing $200 million domestically in near-record time.

Rian Johnson's Knives Out, which opened Wednesday, is likewise feasting on strong numbers at the holiday box office in a win for original, midrange pics. From Lionsgate and MRC, the whodunnit earned $10.7 million on Wednesday for a projected five-day debut of $42 million-plus, well ahead of expectations.

Knives Out, about a family gathering that goes horribly wrong when the clan's patriarch turns up dead, stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell and Christopher Plummer. Johnson's T-Street produced the movie. (MRC shares a parent company, Valence Media, with The Hollywood Reporter.)

Universal and Makeready's Queen & Slim — helmed by acclaimed music video director Melina Matsoukas in her feature directorial debut from a script by Lena Waithe — is also overperforming. The film, also opening on Wednesday, earned $4.3 million Thursday for a projected five-day take of $15 million.

Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple on their first date who are forced to go on the run after a traffic stop gone wrong.

Both Knives Out and Queen & Slim landed A- CinemaScores from audiences, as well as strong reviews and exits on PostTrak.

Holdovers Ford v Ferrari, now in its third outing, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which opened last weekend, are also contributing to the holiday feast with a projected $18 million to $20 million each for the five days.