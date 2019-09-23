Elsa and Anna Leave Arendelle to Learn About Origin of Magical Powers in 'Frozen 2' Trailer

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathon Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown star in the animated film.

Elsa, Anna and the Arendelle gang set out to save their kingdom in the first full-length trailer for Frozen 2.

The sequel picks up three years after the 2013 film. When Elsa (Idina Menzel) begins to hear a strange sound calling her to the north, Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven join her on a journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa's powers and to save their kingdom.

Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown also lend their voices to the film, which was co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

The trailer opens with Elsa and Anna's father telling his young children about an enchanted forest. "It was a magical place, but something went wrong," he says as clips transition from boys playfully fighting to purple flames and smoke overtaking the land. "Since then, no one can get in or out."

A time jump next occurs, which shows the now adult Elsa and Anna declaring their gratitude for each other. Elsa later tells Anna that she has been hearing a "voice" and the townspeople are soon told that the kingdom is in danger.

Elsa decides that she must leave Arendelle to save the kingdom but objects when Anna offers to come along. "I climbed the North Mountain, survived a frozen heart and saved you from my ex-boyfriend, so you know, I'm coming," responds Anna.

Joined by Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, the sisters set out to learn about Elsa's magical powers. The group also runs into Lt. Destin Mattias (Brown), who asks Elsa where she learned to do her magic.

Friction occurs between the sisters when Elsa tells Anna to not follow her into fire. "Then don't run into fire," says Anna.

A montage later shows highlights from the journey, including Elsa using her magical abilities and the group crossing paths with a tornado.

"I believe in you Elsa. More than anyone or anything," Anna tells her sister at the end of the trailer.

The trailer concludes with clips of Elsa taming a horse-like figure in the water, while another monster rises from the ground.

Frozen 2 will be in theaters Nov. 22. Watch the full trailer above.