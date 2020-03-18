'Frozen 2' Star Tests Positive, Shares Coronavirus Symptoms

Voice actress Rachel Matthews said she decided to get tested after coming in contact with "a confirmed case," but doing so was difficult because tests are "INSANELY hard to come by."

Frozen 2 voice actress Rachel Matthews is the latest figure in Hollywood to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old star — who voiced the character Honeymaren in Disney's animated feature — revealed the news via Instagram late Monday, saying that she has quarantined herself for the past week. "Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote.

Continued Matthews: "I'm feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some."

The actress, who lives in the U.S., said that she decided to get tested after coming in contact with "a confirmed case." However, she mentioned that getting tested was difficult because tests are "INSANELY hard to come by."

"Our country is very behind, and we don't have much of a system in place," she said, adding that her symptoms included body chills, fatigue, headache, sore throat, dry cough, pain in her lungs, shortness of breath and loss of appetite.

She urged her followers to get tested if they are experiencing anything similar. "Treat yourself as if you're positive (you most likely are)," she wrote. "Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE."

Matthews' post comes just days after Disney+ released Frozen 2 three months early to "surprise families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Matthews joins stars Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju and Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who have announced that they also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, made the announcement on social media that they tested positive while in Australia as Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann's as-yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

When announcing her diagnosis, Ukraine-born actress and model Kurylenko shared that she had been feeling ill for a week. "Fever and fatigue are my main systems," she said. Meanwhile, Elba stated that he hadn't felt any symptoms prior to his diagnosis. The actor also urged his followers to "really think about social distancing [and] washing your hands."

Hivju, who is known for playing the character Tormund on the HBO series, took to Instagram on Monday to share his coronavirus diagnosis with his followers and explained that he is self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

In the executive ranks, Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized for treatment of the coronavirus.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has also tested positive for coronavirus. (Elba reportedly had recent contact with Gregoire Trudeau on March 4 at WE Day 2020 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, where the pair posed for pictures together.)

More than 200,000 people worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus, with more than 8,000 deaths and thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the U.S. has climbed to 100, while infections passed 5,800.

The coronavirus has also impacted the entertainment industry as a myriad of high-profile TV and film projects have ceased production.

Series such as ABC's Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelorette; FX's Pose; Apple's The Morning Show; and Fox's final installment of Empire have suspended production. Meanwhile, on the film side, Fantastic Beasts 3, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Prom, the Presley biopic starring Hanks and Sony's Cinderella musical, starring Camila Cabello and Billy Porter, have also stopped filming.

Talk shows — both late-night and daytime — have also been paused.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have taken precautionary methods by ordering all movie theaters in their cities to close amid the global pandemic. It was also announced last week by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that all Broadway shows in New York City would suspend performances immediately and return April 13.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced new 15-day health guidelines, including recommendations that all Americans, including the young and healthy, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people.

Other events such as the ACM Awards, New York's GLAAD Media Awards, SXSW, the Met Gala, Coachella, Stagecoach, the Tribeca Film Festival, the Los Angeles Festival of Books and the Game Developers Conference have also been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak.