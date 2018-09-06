'Frozen' Actor Confiscates Trump Banner During Broadway Performance

Timothy R. Hughes later took to Instagram to address the incident, saying he "will not apologize for how I responded."

Frozen actor Timothy R. Hughes confiscated a banner supporting President Donald Trump from a front-row audience member during Wednesday night's performance of the hit Disney musical in New York.

During curtain call, a show attendee — who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" visor — held up a "Trump 2020" banner. Hughes took action, snatching the sign from the individual before tossing it to the side of the stage. The Broadway star and the rest of the cast then continued their bow.

Hughes (who plays Pabbie, leader of the Hidden Folk in the show) later took to Instagram to address the incident, which he shared video footage of.

"What does it say about our country and politics when a man at the show tonight felt the need to protest Disney’s Frozen on Broadway with a pro-Trump flag?? How frightening is it that our show’s messages of love, acceptance, and diversity have become the opposition to supporting Trump?" he wrote. "The curtain call is a thank you between actors and audience, a final connection to end a shared experience."

Hughes continued: "I will not apologize for how I responded to the disrespectful man trying to interrupt this moment with a pathetic political platform. Not at our show! Not in front of my beautiful, diverse, talented cast at @frozenbroadway. I appreciate everyone’s support."

This isn't the first time a Broadway actor has taken a stand against the Trump administration on stage. Back in November 2016, then-vice-president-elect Mike Pence attended a performance of Hamilton on Broadway, days after Trump's upset election win. At curtain call, castmembers directly addressed Pence, with actor Brandon Victor Dixon telling him, "We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us."

Though Trump accused the cast of harassing Pence and demanded an apology, Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted at the time that he was "proud of [Dixon], for leading with love."