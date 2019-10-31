'Frozen II' Tracking for $100M-Plus Thanksgiving Debut

Queen Elsa and Princess Anna will have further adventures in theaters starting Nov. 22, the beginning of the lucrative holiday corridor.

Queen Elsa and Princess Anna are looking to feast at the Thanksgiving box office in high style.

Disney Animation Studios' Frozen II is poised to open to $100 million or more in the U.S., according to early tracking.

Frozen II hits theaters on Nov. 22, the beginning of the lucrative holiday corridor, and six years after the 2013 film turned into a global sensation.

No animated pic outside of summer has ever launched to $100 million or more. And the top weekend opening to date for Disney Animation Studios, excluding Pixar, is $75.1 million for Zootopia, not adjusted for inflation,

The first Frozen opened over Thanksgiving weekend to a record $67.4 million for the three days and a record $93.6 million for the five days. Those records still hold.

Frozen II sees Kristen Bell (Princess Anna) and Idina Menzel (Queen Elsa) reprise their beloved roles. The gang from the original film will embark on a new journey that goes beyond their homeland of Arendelle, and this time Anna will be joining Elsa on the adventure.

Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana also return from the first film, while new cast members include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee also return as co-directors.

This time, Disney is opting to open Frozen II nationwide the weekend before Thanksgiving. The 2013 title opened everywhere on the Wednesday before the holiday.

Frozen II isn't the only high-profile holiday title. Sony's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, starring Tom Hanks, also opens Nov. 22. That film is tracking to open to $20 million or more, although Sony is being more conservative, suggesting an opening in the mid-teens.