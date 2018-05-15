'Frozen' Musical to Launch North American Tour

The Broadway adaptation of the hit Disney movie will make its way across the country in 2019.

After conquering the Great White Way, Anna and Elsa are hitting the road. The Broadway adaption of Disney's hit 2013 animated film Frozen is launching a North American tour starting in the fall of 2019.

The tour will commence in Schenectady, NY, prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, Disney said on Tuesday. The official tour itinerary has yet to be determined, and casting will be announced at a later date.

News of a Frozen tour comes just weeks after the production — which opened on Broadway in March — scored three Tony nominations, including best score, best book and best musical.

Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph).

Earlier this year, Lopez and Anderson-Lopez — who won an Academy Award for the source movie's breakout power anthem "Let It Go" and earned their second Oscar for "Remember Me" from Coco — told The Hollywood Reporter why Frozen's stage edition has more impact than the beloved film.

"The only reason to expand this piece into a full-length Broadway musical was to dive much deeper into the idea of a family that can get frozen into dysfunction because of fear and shame," Anderson-Lopez said of propelling Frozen's message through song. "To come to the theater and sit and have this analog experience with other people, allowing your emotions to really get as big as the emotions onstage is something that we kind of need, and it can be really healing."

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.