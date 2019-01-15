'Frozen the Musical' Welcomes New Cast Members, Olaf Role Gets Gender Swap

Ryann Redmond is the first woman to play Olaf the snowman, the role voiced by Josh Gad in the original film.

Approaching its first anniversary, the Broadway musical of Frozen has announced new cast members.

Joe Carroll and Ryann Redmond, who share numerous stage and screen credits between them, will play Hans and Olaf, respectively.

Redmond is the first woman to play Olaf in any production of Frozen. The snowman was voiced by Josh Gad in the original 2013 film and previously played by Greg Hildreth on stage.

Additionally, current member Noah J. Ricketts will move into the role of Kristoff. The three actors will begin performances on Feb. 19, taking over from original members John Riddle, Hildreth and Jelani Alladin.

Broadway veteran Caissie Levy, who plays the title role of Elsa, has extended her contract with the production along with Patti Murin, who plays Anna.

Frozen is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage and choreographed by Rob Ashford, fellow Tony winner. Music and lyrics are by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, who wrote the film score. The book is from the film's co-writer and co-director, Jennifer Lee.

Since opening at the St. James Theatre in March, 2018, Frozen has received mixed reviews yet has played to near capacity every night. The production has grossed $84 million to date.