'Frozen' Celebrates First Year on Broadway With Worldwide Expansion Plans

Disney's hit musical is headed to Sydney, London and Germany.

This week marks Frozen's one-year anniversary on Broadway — and to celebrate, Disney announced on Tuesday plans for the hit musical to make its way across the globe. Not long after plans were revealed for a North American tour, three international productions are now in the works.

Elsa, Anna and the rest of Arendelle's beloved characters will touch down in Sydney at the Capitol Theatre in July 2020. Frozen will reopen London's newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane in fall 2020. And, in 2021, the musical will premiere in Hamburg, Germany.

Frozen currently plays at New York's St. James Theatre. Since its debut on March 22, 2018, the show has netted $95.5 million in ticket sales and has been seen by nearly one million people following its pre-Broadway engagement in Denver.

Disney Theatrical Productions president and producer Thomas Schumacher said in a statement that he is looking forward to crafting Frozen's upcoming international iterations.

"Jennifer Lee, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez have crafted a gorgeous stage musical and we’re so grateful that Broadway has taken it to its heart," Schumacher said of the creative team behind the stage adaptation of Disney's massively successful 2013 animated film. "That’s why every production will be handmade, with our brilliant director Michael Grandage and original creators working alongside the local teams to create the very best Frozen for each particular audience. We cannot wait to begin."

News of the musical's plans for worldwide expansion comes more than a month after the first teaser trailer for Frozen 2 was released. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.