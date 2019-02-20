FuboTV Adding Viacom Portfolio to Live-Streaming Lineup

Networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon will now be available as part of Fubo's base $45-per-month package.

FuboTV's live-streaming bundle just got a little bigger.

Viacom has struck a carriage agreement with the company to make its portfolio of networks available on Fubo.

Through the deal, Viacom's nine media networks — BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 — will be available as part of Fubo's base $45-per-month offering. Other channels — including Logo, MTV Classic, Nicktoons and TeenNick — will be available in Fubo's premium $50-per-month package. Further, Viacom-owned Telefe and MTV Tr3s will join Fubo's Spanish-language bundle.

"This is a great opportunity to continue to grow our reach and audiences across the OTT landscape and connect with our fans wherever they consume content," said Tom Gorke, executive vp and head of distribution and business development at Viacom.

Fubo has sought to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded market through a focus on live sports with access to the Big Ten Network, PAC12 Networks and beIN Sports as part of its base package. It has supplemented those deals with entertainment offerings including the broadcast networks and cable channels such as FX, HGTV and TBS.

Said Fubo CFO Joel Armijo: "Fubo remains singularly focused on offering sports fans a compelling pay TV alternative with a robust content offering able to serve the viewing needs of the entire household."

Viacom's portfolio is now available on Sling, DirecTV Now, Philo and FuboTV. It is not offered as part of the live TV bundles operated by YouTube and Hulu.