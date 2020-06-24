FuboTV Signs Disney Distribution Pact to Nab ESPN

The multi-year deal will also see Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, Nat Geo and other Disney services launch on the sports-focused streamer this summer.

The fuboTV streaming service has finally nabbed ESPN for its sports-focused package offerings, while also retrieving a slew of Disney entertainment channels, including FX and NatGeo, after they were dropped following The Walt Disney Company's acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets last year.

A new distribution pact between fuboTV and Disney Media Networks will see all ESPN networks launch on the streaming service this summer, along with ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, Nat Geo and other channels. Also returning to fuboTV is FXM, FXX, NatGeoWild, BabyTV, BabyTVEspanol, NatGeoMundo and FOXLife after they also left the streamer on Dec 31, 2019 following the completion of the Disney/Fox deal.

"With the addition to our lineup of the ESPN suite of channels, we continue to make good on our promise to sports fans to be the undisputed home of professional and college sports. fubo is equally delighted to add the storied Disney, ABC, FX and Nat Geo networks to round out a robust programming portfolio for the whole family to enjoy," David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, said in a statement on Wednesday.

In April, fuboTV merged with FaceBank Group, a developer of technology IP, to to create a sports-first digital entertainment alternative online for cord-cutters and cord-nevers. The addition of ESPN to fuboTV has long been seen as a missing piece of the puzzle now put in place.

But to nab ESPN, fuboTV had to also take a Disney bundle of channels. "Launching Disney’s networks strengthens our sports-focused live TV platform and brings a diverse range of content for the entire family," Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition at fuboTV, added in his own statement. "Our base package offers consumers significant value, while consumers who want even more great sports and entertainment content can access it with our premium packages."