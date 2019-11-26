Warner Bros. Finds Director for 'Fugitive' Remake

Albert Hughes will direct from a script by Brian Tucker.

Warner Bros. has tapped Albert Hughes to remake 1993 crime drama The Fugitive.

The filmmaker behind Menace II Society and Dead Presidents will direct from a script by Brian Tucker.

The Fugitive starred Harrison Ford as Dr. Richard Kimble, who is unjustly accused of murdering his wife and must find the real killer while being the target of a nationwide manhunt led by a seasoned U.S. Marshal, played by Tommy Lee Jones.

The movie, directed by Andrew Davis, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, with Jones winning for best supporting actor.

Erik Feig will produce the feature remake.

Jeffery Katzenberg's Quibi is also working on an updated take on The Fugitive, starring Boyd Holbrook and Keifer Sutherland.

Hughes, who last directed family adventure Alpha, is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.