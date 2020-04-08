'Full House' Cast Reunite for Quarantine-Themed Video Set to Show's Theme Song

John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin appeared in the video that parodies the show's original intro.

The cast of Full House reunited to film a quarantine-inspired video titled "Full Quarantine" on Wednesday.

Set to the tune of the Full House theme song "Everywhere You Look," the clip shows the cast as they stay inside their own homes.

John Stamos shared the video on his Instagram account. "Stayhome/Staysafe/Stamos Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away," he captioned the clip. In addition to Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and creator Jeff Franklin also participated in the video.

The clip opens with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge with text that reads "Full Quarantine."

Stamos first appears in his bathroom as he struggles to squirt hair gel out of a bottle. Saget shows up next as he applies hand sanitizer to cleaning supplies and onto his face.

Coulier is next shown fishing, though he reels in a paper slice of pizza in the shape of a heart instead of a fish. Cameron Bure later follows in the footsteps of her cleaning-obsessed television father and is seen plunging a toilet. For Sweetin's intro, the Stephanie Tanner actress lies in bed and sleepily stares at the camera before going back under the covers.

Barber's introduction shows her opening a fridge and checking out the food options she has. After selecting a carton of eggs, she learns that it is empty. The actress wears a bacon and egg scarf, which her character Kimmy Gibbler wears on Fuller House.

Franklin concludes the video by throwing a ball to two golden retrievers.

Both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner on the ABC series from 1987-1995, were notably missing from the video. Other series regulars that didn't appear include Lori Loughlin, Scott Weinger, Blake and Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit.

The video follows a recent trend on TikTok that shows families and friends remaking the intro for the television show.

Watch the full video below.