Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos to Step Down

Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos is stepping down from the company he founded eight months after he sold the remainder of the business to AT&T's Otter Media.

Strompolos announced the news in a letter to staff provided to The Hollywood Reporter. In it, he said that he will transition into an advisory role with the digital media business. "After spending some time away from work and reflecting on my own personal journey, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down as CEO," he wrote.

Fullscreen COO Andy Forssell will continue to operate the business.

Strompolos, a veteran of YouTube, started Fullscreen to aggregate the audiences of thousands of YouTube creators and help them boost their advertising revenue, a business that became known as a multi-channel network. He sold a majority stake in Fullscreen to Otter Media (formerly a joint venture of AT&T and The Chernin Group) in 2015 in a deal that valued the business at the time at between $200 million and $300 million. He completed the sale of the business to Otter Media in January of this year.

Over the years, the Fullscreen business evolved to include live events, merchandise and content production. The company also acquired genre production company Rooster Teeth and launched a short-lived subscription video app.

