'Funan' Takes Top Prize at Annecy Animation Festival

'The Breadwinner' also won big.

Denis Do’s Funan took the top prize at the Annecy Animation Festival, for the main competiton section.

The jury prize went to The Breadwinner by Nora Twomey. The Irish-made epic about a childhood in Afghanistan was a big winner during the festival, as it took the audience award as well.

The jury distinction went to The Wolf House from Chile’s Cristobal Leon and Joaquin Cocina.

They were selected from 10 compeition titles by Ale Abreau, director of the Oscar-nominated The Boy and the World, French singer and composer Emily Loizeau, and Animation World Network Publisher Dan Sarto of the jury.

The top prize for a TV production went to PIG: The Dam Keeper Poems from Japan’s Eric Oh.

Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears’ Panda Art took the jury prize in the TV series section, while Robot Chicken’s Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking by Thomas Sheppard took the jury prize for a TV special.

In the TV and commissioned film section, the top prize went to Leica’s Everything in Black and White from Mateus de Paula Santos, and the jury prize went to Happy by Alice Saey.

The festival also handed out a series of special prizes Friday, with The Breadwinner taking the best original music prize for composers Mychael and Jeff Danna, and the Andre-Martin award for a French feature to The BIg Bad Fox and Other Tales.

La Chute from Boris Labbe via Sacrebleu Productions won a pair of trophies, the FIPRESCI Award and the Andre-Martin special distinction for a French short.