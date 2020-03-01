Berlin: 'Futur Drei (No Hard Feelings)' Wins Teddy Award as Best Queer Film

Faraz Shariat's debut feature follows a confidently out German-born Iranian who falls for an Iranian immigrant in a refugee center.

Futur Drei (No Hard Feelings), the feature debut of German director Faraz Shariat, has won the Teddy Award as best queer film at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Shariat's partly autobiographical drama centers on Parvis (Benjamin Radjaipour), a German-born son of Iranian exiles who is also out and proud, living a life of Grindr hookups and near-constant partying. But when Parvis is sentenced to community service for a minor infraction, and put to work at a nearby refugee detention center, he meets Amon (Eidin Jalali), a new arrival from Iran. It's love at first sight. Futur Drei (No Hard Feelings) screened in Berlin's Panorama section.

Futur Drei also won the reader's award for best queer film at the Berlinale voted on by the users of German website Queer.de. M-appeal is handling international sales.

The Teddy Jury Prize went to Tsai Ming-Liang's competition film Rizi (Days), hailed by many as a return to form for the Malyasian master of "slow cinema." The minimalist drama follows two men who have a random sexual encounters that evokes deeper feelings. World sales are with Homegreen Films.

The Teddy for best documentary or essay film went to Si c’était de l’amour (If It Were Love) from Patric Chiha, a Panorama Dokumente entry that follows Gisèle Viennes' theater dance piece Crowd about the 90's rave scene. Best Friend Forever is handling international sales of If It Were Love.

Olga Baranova, Maxim Lapunov and David Isteev took the Teddy Activist Award for their activities, detailed in David France's harrowing documentary Welcome to Chechnya, to fight for human rights in the southern Russian republic, where there has been a state-sanctioned purge of LGBTQI* people.

The Teddy Awards, now it their 34th year, are the oldest award honoring queer or LGBTQI* cinema.