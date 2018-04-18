Future of Dubai International Film Festival in Doubt

Rumors that the festival – the highest profile film event in the Middle East - has been cancelled have circled the regional industry.

The future of the Dubai International Film Festival, the biggest and highest profile film festival in the Middle East, is in serious doubt.

A series of unconfirmed reports arose earlier this week asserting that the festival, which ran each December and first launched in 2004, had been canceled by the Dubai Creative Clusters Authority, the government agency that oversaw the event, with its entire staff set to depart in the coming weeks.

All attempts to speak to various members of the festival's staff in the proceeding days have been met with unanswered calls, text and emails, while at the same time a number festival industry partners have grown increasingly worried as they too failed to find any clarification. There had been earlier concerns about the festival following reports that it hadn't yet announced a date regarding the next edition of the event, while many had heard that its ever-present and popular pavilion in Cannes this year had been scrapped. One exec said they had heard of "major restructuring," while another said that there were issues with its longstanding venue, the Madinat Jumeirah. On Wednesday, an anonymous source sent THR an email saying staff had all been presented with letters informing them that the festival "would be terminated."

If true, the news will be major blow to the Arab film world and leave a gaping hole in the regional industry.

While DIFF isn't the oldest regional film festival (that honor goes to the Cairo Film Festival), it has grown to become, by some distance, the most prominent, thanks to a highly-respected team of managers and programmers, an ability to attract major international films alongside the leading Arab titles, and a market that had helped launch some of the most recognizable names in Middle East cinema.

Highlights over 14 editions of DIFF include the world premiere of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol in 2011 (the film was largely shot in Dubai) and the screening of Saudi director Haifaa Al Mansour's groundbreaking film Wadjda, which had begun it journey as a script at the festival's since-closed spin-off The Gulf Film Festival and was supported by DIFF's own Enjaaz fund. Palestinian director Hany Abu-Assad twice opened the festival, with Paradise Now (2005) and Omar (2013), both of which would go on to be Oscar-nominated, while the list of major Hollywood names who graced its red carpet over the years includes the likes of Tom Cruise, Colin Firth, Dev Patel, Cate Blanchett (who attended multiple times), Morgan Freeman, Martin Sheen, Emily Blunt and Patrick Stewart.

DIFF had hit rough waters before, undergoing drastic downsizing in 2014 that saw it scrap the Dubai Film Connection co-production platform, one of the major elements of its market, alongside its Asia/Africa section. But in recent years it appeared to have bounced back.

In an ironic twist, the reports of DIFF's demise come on the same day of a major historical cinematic moment in the Middle East. Wednesday will see the first public cinema open in Saudi Arabia since a 35-year ban was lifted in December (an announcement that was actually made during DIFF in 2017).