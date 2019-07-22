FX, National Geographic Blackout Averted as Dish, Disney Continue Negotiations

The channels involved in the carriage dispute include FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic and National Geographic Wild.

FX and National Geographic channels avoided a blackout on Dish Network as negotiations with Disney over carriage fees continued as the deadline passed at midnight.

The networks involved in the dispute include FX, FXX, FXM, National Geographic and National Geographic Wild, all cable channels acquired by the Walt Disney Co. when it purchased the majority of 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Disney and Dish have had productive conversations, but there's no agreement yet. "We remain fully committed to reaching a deal and are hopeful we can do so," Disney said in a statement a couple days before the deadline.

Dish has had a series of disputes with a number of networks in recent months. In March, Univision and Dish settled their long-running carriage dispute that started when talks hit an impasse in June 2018. The deal led to the restoring of the Univision network, UniMas, Univision Deportes Network, Galavisión, Tlnovelas and FOROtv for Dish and DishLatino customers.

Also last week, a dispute between Dish and broadcaster Meredith led to local stations in 12 markets, including Atlanta, Phoenix and Kansas City, being blacked out.

Rival satellite provider DirecTV, meanwhile, has blacked out CBS stations in a number of markets, including New York and Los Angeles after their current contract expired.