FX PR Vet Dominic Pagone Heads to Showtime as New SVP

The flack had been with the Fox cable network for the better part of two decades.

Longtime television publicist Dominic Pagone has moved over to Showtime, becoming the new senior vice president of entertainment publicity.

The move is a first in a long while for Pagone, who had been with FX Networks for 18 years and most recently oversaw trade communications, talent relations, public affairs and photo publicity for the basic cable groups as SVP.

“Dominic is one of the most astute and accomplished entertainment publicity executives working in our industry, and also one of the most well liked by press and peers everywhere,” said Showtime executive vice president of communications Johanna Fuentes, to whom Pagone will report. “His creative and strategic voice will play an important role in promoting our expanding original programming slate and the overall excellence of the Showtime brand. I couldn’t be happier to have Dominic on board.”

At Showtime, Pagone will oversee entertainment public relations teams on both coasts, including the consumer PR team and entertainment operations staff. He will also develop and execute all PR campaigns across the entertainment portfolio, working on scripted, unscripted and documentary efforts.

While at FX, the USC grad was the lead publicist on erstwhile network flagship Sons of Anarchy and ran PR for The League and a number of other series.