Göteborg Film Festival Unveils 2020 Winners

The Norwegian drama Beware of Children has won the top prize for Best Nordic Film at this year's Göteborg Film Festival.

Dag Johan Haugerud's feature, which looks at the aftermath of a tragic event in a comfortable Oslo suburb, took the festival's top Dragon Award, which comes with a cash prize of 1 million Swedish Crowns ($108,000).

Beware of Children star Henriette Steenstrup also took Göteborg's gender-neutral best acting award for her performance as Liv, the town's school principle.

Henrik Schyffert's feature debut Uje took both the Fipresci international critics' prize for best film and the audience award at Göteborg. The autobiographical comedy is adapted from the life and work of Swedish singer Uje Brandelius (Doktor Kosmos), who stars with his real-life family.

Marius Matzow Gulbrandsen won the Sven Nykvist Cinematography Award, named for the Oscar-winning Swedish cameraman of Fanny and Alexander and The Unbearable Lightness of Being, for his lensing of Disco by director Jorunn Myklebust Syversen.

This year's Dragon Award for Best Nordic Documentary went to Jussi Rastas and Jenni Kivistö for Colombia in My Arms, an examination of the controversial peace deal between the Columbian government and the FARC guerrillas.

Swedish star Stellan Skarsgard won this year's Nordic Honorary Dragon for lifetime achievement.

The Göteborg Film Festival, arguably the most important film festival in Scandinavian, hit a notable milestone this year by achieving full 50-50 gender parity between male and female directors in its line-up.