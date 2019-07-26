'Once Upon a Time' Actor Gabe Khouth Dies at 46

Gabe Khouth in 'Once Upon a Time'

In a video posted to social media, Khouth’s brother says the late actor “went out doing what he loved, and he’s at peace now.”

Gabe Khouth, best known for his work on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, has died. He was 46.

Khouth apparently died Tuesday after he appeared to suffer a heart attack while riding his motorcycle, according to his friend, actor Peter Kelamis, who made the announcement via social media.

“Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face,” Kelamis tweeted. “My deepest condolences to his Family and friends RIP — You kind, kind soul #Heartbroken #gonetoosoon," he said.

A rep for Khouth did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Primarily a voice actor, Khouth played Sneezy (one of the seven dwarves) and Tom Clark on Once Upon a Time.

