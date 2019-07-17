Gabriel Bateman Joins Russell Crowe in Psychological Thriller 'Unhinged'

The 'Child's Play' actor also joins Caren Pistorius in the film.

Child’s Play star Gabriel Bateman has joined Russell Crowe and Caren Pistorius in the psychological thriller Unhinged from Solstice Studios.

The film, directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer), written by Carl Ellsworth and produced by Lisa Ellzey, is being shot in New Orleans.

Unhinged tells the story of Rachel (Pistorius), a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy (Crowe).

Solstice is eyeing a third-quarter 2020 wide U.S. theatrical release.

Bateman also starred in the James Wan-produced Lights Out, and will voice the role of Charlie in the animated film Playmobil: The Movie, opposite Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe and Adam Lambert. He is repped by Coast to Coast Talent Group and HG5 Entertainment.