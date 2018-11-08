Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade Welcome a Daughter Via Surrogate

The 'Being Mary Jane' star introduced her daughter to the world with the Bill Withers song "Lovely Day."

Gabrielle Union is now a mom.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actress and her husband, NBA star Dywane Wade, 36, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate.

Union revealed the good news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and Wade holding their new daughter, whom Union called their “miracle baby." She also captioned the post with the Bill Withers song “Lovely Day.”

“When I wake up in the mornin’ love / And the sunlight hurts my eyes / And there’s something without warning, love / Bears heavy on my mind,” the actress wrote. “Then I look at you / And the world’s alright with me / Just one look at you / And I know its gonna be / A lovely day / A lovely day.”

Continued Union: “A LOVELY DAY We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.”

The actress concluded her affectionate tribute to her daughter by saying, “Welcome to the party sweet girl! #onelastdance #skintoskin @dwyanewade.”

The couple married in Miami on Aug. 30, 2014, after becoming engaged in December 2013.

This is Union's first child and Wade's fourth; he shares two children with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches, and another child from a previous relationship.

The new mom will next be seen on TV in L.A.'s Finest, opposite Jessica Alba, premiering next year.

The name of the newborn has yet to be revealed.