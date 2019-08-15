Gabrielle Union to Star in Screen Gems Rom-Com (Exclusive)

Chester Tam wrote the script and is attached to direct the interracial love story inspired by his life.

Gabrielle Union is set to star in and produce an untitled romantic comedy at Screen Gems that tackles a relationship between a newly single African-American woman who begins dating a recently divorced Asian-American man.

Chester Tam (Netflix’s Take the 10) wrote the script and is attached to direct the new spin on the interracial love story genre. The logline is being kept under wraps but is said to explore how a drunken ‪one-night‬ stand leads to a secret relationship that eventually becomes public, surprising both friends and family of the couple given that neither is typically the other's type. It is inspired by a real-life relationship of Tam's.

Union and her I’ll Have Another producing partner Holly Shakoor-Fleischer are attached to produce along with Tam and Trevor Engelson at Underground.

Screen Gems picked up the spec script that Union has been developing with Tam for more than a year. The studio is looking to cast an actor with comedic skills to play the couple's other half.

Scott Strauss and Jolene Rodriguez are the executives at Screen Gems who will shepherd the project for Screen Gems president Steven Bersch.

Union, who most recently starred in the Will Packer revenge thriller Breaking In for Universal, has worked with Screen Gems on a number of films including Think Like a Man and its sequel. She is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and the law firm Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson

Tam is handled by Underground and attorney David Feldman at Goodman Schenkman.