Gabrielle Union-Wade Debuts Red Carpet Fashion Line on 'America’s Got Talent'

The competition-show judge stepped out in a jumpsuit from her new limited-edition Red Carpet Collection for New York & Company.

On Tuesday evening, America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union-Wade made an appearance on the NBC show donning a wide-legged, cobalt satin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline of her own design in collaboration with New York & Company. Union-Wade has served as the face of that brand since 2017, when she unveiled her first collaborative namesake collection. The jumpsuit signals the launch of a new six-piece Red Carpet Collection, designed to make red carpet dressing affordable.

Earlier today, Union-Wade teased the sketch of the jumpsuit on her Instagram Stories, encouraging fans to “tune in to @agt tonight to see this sketch come to life.”

The Red Carpet Collection (a limited-edition run) includes “higher-quality fabrics and additional details, not previously available in the Gabrielle Union Collection,” said a spokesperson for the brand, adding that forthcoming pieces will feature “hand-beading and vegan leather.”

The jumpsuit went on sale exclusively at nyandcompany.com as tonight’s episode of the competition show aired. The other five Red Carpet Collection styles are set to launch each week, with the next piece dropping on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

A print maxi dress that the L.A.’s Finest actress designed and wore on the show earlier this year sold out in under a week, and has been restocked for the third time, so the drop is a follow-up to that savvy marketing move.

Last week, Union-Wade unveiled the latest pre-fall looks in her ongoing Gabrielle Union Collection for New York & Company. That line ($39.95 to $129.95) also includes jumpsuits, along with knit separates and dresses in fun prints and colors, designed to wear from work to weekend.

Ranging from XS to XXL (sizes 0 to 22) to wide sizes, styles in both the Gabrielle Union Collection and the new Red Carpet Collection accommodate an inclusive range of body types.

In May, Union rolled out the Kaavia James Collection of baby apparel for the label, inspired by her 8-month-old daughter with husband (and retired NBA star) Dwayne Wade. The collection ($15-$45) consists of fashionable onesies, leggings, jumpsuits, shorts, hoodies, tees and a tulle skirt. There are even French bulldog-print pieces and a dog sweater created in honor of the family dog, Tre’Wade, who starred in the campaign alongside Kaavia. That leaves Dwayne Wade as the only family member without a namesake fashion line; unfortunately New York & Company caters to women.

New York & Company also has ongoing collaborations with Eva Mendes and Kate Hudson.