Gail Berman, Lucy Fisher Elected Presidents of Producers Guild

Berman and Fisher, who ran unopposed, succeed outgoing presidents Gary Lucchesi and Lori McCreary, who have held the post since 2014. It's the first time that two women have served as presidents of the guild.

Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher have been elected presidents of the Producers Guild of America, it was announced today at the guild’s annual general membership meeting held on the Paramount Pictures Studios lot where the PGA’s Produced By conference is taking place this weekend.

“Gail and Lucy have long since established themselves as leaders in our industry, steering their respective networks, studios and companies to great success in an era of unprecedented change,” Lucchesi and McCreary said in a statement about their successors. “They are a pair of brilliant and fearless producers who are devoted to the ideals of the PGA and the professional welfare of its members. We can’t wait to watch the Guild thrive under their stewardship.”

Berman, a veteran TV producer, has served on the PGA's national board of directors as well as serving on the guild’s producers council board of delegates since 2016. Fisher, who’s made her mark in feature films, has served on the producers council board of delegates since 2015 and was a 2006 recipient of the PGA’s David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, alongside her husband and producing partner Douglas Wick.

Lucchesi and McCreary received special recognition at the meeting for their service over the past four years, during which they played a role in solidifying the authority of the Producers Mark and also in releasing the Guild’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Guidelines earlier this year.

Berman is currently chairman and CEO of The Jackal Group, an independent production entity formed in partnership with Fox Networks Group, which develops and produces premium scripted, unscripted and factual entertainment programming. Current projects include TV shows for Netflix, ABC, Fox, and AMC, and feature films such as I Almost Forgot About You, a feature adaptation of Terry McMillan’s best-selling novel of the same name, starring Viola Davis, directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-written by McMillan and Ron Bass, at Universal Pictures; and The Addams Family, MGM’s animated feature directed by Conrad Vernon with a voice cast headed by Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron. The Jackal Group also is producing a Broadway musical based on the film The Rose.

Berman served as president of Paramount Pictures from 2005 to 2007, after serving as president of entertainment for the Fox Broadcasting Company from 2000 to 2005, during which time the network enjoyed such hits as American Idol, 24, House, Arrested Development, Bones and Family Guy. Prior to Fox, Berman served as founding president of Regency Television, the TV studio created in 1998 as a co-venture between Fox Television Studios and New Regency Productions, which produced Malcolm in the Middle. Prior to that, she was president and CEO of Sandollar Television, where she served as executive producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel.

Fisher, who is co-head of Red Wagon Entertainment alongside her husband Wick, has produced such films as The Great Gatsby, Memoirs of a Geisha and the Divergent series. She also served as vice chairman of Sony's Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group, supervising movies like Jerry Maguire, As Good as it Gets, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Air Force One. Prior to that, she was exec vp of worldwide production at Warner Bros for 14 years, shepherding such movies as The Fugitive, Gremlins, The Goonies, Space Jam, The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, The Witches of Eastwick, and Malcolm X. Before joining Warners, Fisher was head of production at Francis Coppola’s Zoetrope Studios.