Gal Gadot, Sue Kroll Team Up For Cuba-Set Fidel Castro Project

After working together on Wonder Woman, former Warner Bros. exec Sue Kroll and Gal Gadot are partnering on Fidel Castro movie My Dearest Fidel.

Warner Bros. Pictures — where Kroll's Kroll & Co. shingle has an exclusive deal — has acquired the film rights to Peter Kornbluh’s recently published Politico article, “My Dearest Fidel: A Journalist’s Secret Liaison with Fidel Castro." Narcos co-creator Chris Brancato is adpating for the screen.

My Dearest Fidel will center on ABC journalist Lisa Howard, who engaged in what Kornbluh described as “intimate diplomacy” with Cuba’s revolutionary leader, Fidel Castro. Over her three trips to Havana, Howard positioned herself as one of Castro’s leading American confidants, becoming a key asset in the establishment of a top-secret channel between Washington and Havana to discuss reconciliation after the Cuban missile crisis.

Along with Kroll and Gadot, Jaron Varsano would produce the project as a possible starring vehicle for Gadot.

“I’m so excited to bring this story to life with great creative partners in Gal, Jaron, Peter, and Chris,” said Kroll. “This is a remarkable true story, anchored by an incredible woman, and lends itself to a dramatic and thrilling cinematic experience.”

Added Gadot, “When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama. I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue.”

My Dearest Fidel marks the first major feature project that has been set up since Kroll and established her eponymous banner. Kroll, who will serve as an exec producer on Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, is currently in development on The Six Billion Dollar Man, starring Mark Wahlberg.