Coronavirus: Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Amy Adams and More Stars Sing "Imagine"

To lighten the mood as the world struggled with the coronavirus pandemic, a host of stars took turns to sing John Lennon's hopeful classic "Imagine" in a video posted to Gal Gadot's Instagram on Wednesday.

The three-minute clip, which has been liked over half a million times on Instagram, begins with the Wonder Woman star talking about "day 6 in self-quarantine" and how the situation had led to her "feeling a bit philosophical" about the global nature of the pandemic. She adds that she was inspired by a viral video from Italy, currently on lockdown due to the virus, where a man plays "Imagine" on his trumpet to all the other people quarantined in their homes.

"There was something so powerful about this video," Gadot says and proceeds to sing the opening lines of Lennon's 1971 song before relying on a little help from her starry friends to finish the tune. A succession of stars including Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Kristen Wiig, Amy Adams, then sing the following verses. The video ends with Gadot singing the closing lines of the song.

Other stars to feature in the video include Sia, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Dornan, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O'Dowd, Leslie Odom Jr., Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrel, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, Labrinth and Maya Rudolph.