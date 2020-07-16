TV Galyn Görg, Actress on 'Twin Peaks' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' Dies at 55 11:12 AM PDT 7/16/2020 by Mike Barnes FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic Galyn Görg She starred on the short-lived series 'M.A.N.T.I.S.' and appeared in films including 'Point Break' and 'RoboCop 2.' Galyn Görg, a dancer and actress who appeared on such shows as Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and in films including Point Break and RoboCop 2, has died. She was 55. Görg died in a hospital in Hawaii on June 14 — one day before her birthday — of cancer, her agent Sheila Legette said. Görg starred as police detective Leora Maxwell on the 1994-95 Fox sci-fi drama M.A.N.T.I.S., co-created by Sam Raimi, and played Nancy O'Reilly, the sister of One Eyed Jacks madam Blackie O'Reilly (Victoria Catlin), on three episodes of ABC's Twin Peaks in 1990. And on a 1996 installment of NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, she portrayed a woman named Helena who KOs Will Smith in a boxing ring. A native of Los Angeles, Görg appeared in the popular 1983 music video for the ZZ Top song "Sharp Dressed Man" and a year later danced on NBC's Fame. She went on to appear on The A-Team, Jake and the Fatman, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Lost, Parks and Recreation and How to Get Away With Murder and in films including Storyville (1992) and The Wrong Friend (2018). Görg was not married and had no children. FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Mike Barnes mike.barnes@thr.com mikebarnes4