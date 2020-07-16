Galyn Görg, Actress on 'Twin Peaks' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,' Dies at 55

She starred on the short-lived series 'M.A.N.T.I.S.' and appeared in films including 'Point Break' and 'RoboCop 2.'

Galyn Görg, a dancer and actress who appeared on such shows as Twin Peaks and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and in films including Point Break and RoboCop 2, has died. She was 55.

Görg died in a hospital in Hawaii on June 14 — one day before her birthday — of cancer, her agent Sheila Legette said.

Görg starred as police detective Leora Maxwell on the 1994-95 Fox sci-fi drama M.A.N.T.I.S., co-created by Sam Raimi, and played Nancy O'Reilly, the sister of One Eyed Jacks madam Blackie O'Reilly (Victoria Catlin), on three episodes of ABC's Twin Peaks in 1990.

And on a 1996 installment of NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, she portrayed a woman named Helena who KOs Will Smith in a boxing ring.

A native of Los Angeles, Görg appeared in the popular 1983 music video for the ZZ Top song "Sharp Dressed Man" and a year later danced on NBC's Fame.

She went on to appear on The A-Team, Jake and the Fatman, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Lost, Parks and Recreation and How to Get Away With Murder and in films including Storyville (1992) and The Wrong Friend (2018).

Görg was not married and had no children.