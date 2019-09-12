The Game Awards Sets 2019 Date

The fifth annual award show honoring the gaming industry will stream live in December.

The fifth edition of The Game Awards will stream live from the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Created, produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards first debuted in 2014 and has honored the best in the gaming industry each December.

Announcing the news through his personal Twitter account Thursday, Keighley said he has spoken with a number of game creators over the past year about what inspires them. "No matter what happens in our lives or in the world, the act of creation is a deeply personal, spiritual and fulfilling pursuit, filled with sacrifice and challenge but ruled by the opportunity for impact. At their best, games make us feel alive."

In addition to handing out honors, The Game Awards has also become a platform for the industry to showcase and announce upcoming titles. At last year's event, more than 10 new games were announced, helping bolster the show's viewership to its highest point since its inception, 26.2 million global live streams.

This year's show, which is set for a week later than prior years (Keighley notes the Thanksgiving holiday as the main reason for the shift), will likely also host a number of game reveals, though details of the show are yet to revealed.