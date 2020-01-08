'Death Stranding' Leads Game Developers Choice Awards Nominees

Hideo Kojima's latest adventure racked up seven nominations while Remedy Entertainment's 'Control' and Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive's 'Outer Wilds' are close behind with five noms each.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC), an annual gathering of video game developers and media held in San Francisco, has unveiled the nominees for its 20th annual Game Developers Choice Awards.

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding leads the field with seven nominations, including game of the year, with Remedy Entertainment's Control and Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive's Outer Wilds close behind with five nominations each. All games released in calendar year 2019 were eligible for a nominations.

Nominees and winners are selected by the Game Developers Choice Awards-specific International Choice Awards Network (ICAN), an invitation-only organization comprised of "game creators" across the industry.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 18, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. PT at the San Francisco Moscone Center during GDC. Kim Swift, design director of EA’s Network Meta, will host.

The full list of nominees is below.

GAME OF THE YEAR

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

BEST MOBILE GAME



Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)

Grindstone (Capybara Games)

Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)

Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

Honorable Mentions: Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Assemble with Care (ustwo), Pilgrims (Amanita Design), Archero (Habby), Card of Darkness (Choice Provisions), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

BEST NARRATIVE



Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo), A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive), Heaven's Vault (inkle), Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Telling Lies (Drowning a Mermaid Productions, Furious Bee/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST TECHNOLOGY



Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)

Honorable Mentions: Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios), Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studios), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision), The Outer Worlds(Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST VISUAL ART



Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Honorable Mentions: Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive), Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic), The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu/Humble Bundle)

BEST VR/AR GAME



Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)

Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)

Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)

Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

Honorable Mentions: Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games), Falcon Age (Outerloop Games), Ghost Giant (Zoink), Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs), Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus Studios

BEST AUDIO



Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Honorable Mentions: Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, Matt Boch/Devolver Digital), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST DEBUT



ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)

William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)

Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)

Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

BEST DESIGN



Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Honorable Mentions: Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

INNOVATION AWARD



Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot, ThatWhichIs Media/No More Robots), Kind Words (Popcannibal), Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Wattam (Funomena/Annapurna Interactive)