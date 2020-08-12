Game Developers Conference Unveils Hybrid Physical and Virtual Event for 2021

The newly formatted program will take place from July 19-23 with a choice of attendance options.

Informa Tech, the organizer of the annual Game Developers Conference dedicated to the art and science of making video games, revealed Wednesday that GDC 2021 will be held as a hybrid physical and virtual event.

The event, which is debuting this new format as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic making in-person meetings challenging, will take place online and at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from July 19-23 with a choice of attendance options. More information on exhibits will be forthcoming.

Prior to the hybrid event, there will be a GDC community celebration from March 1-5, 2020, including behind-the-scenes lectures on popular recent games from the recent year, interactive content, talks and other sessions.

Separately, a slate of day-long and multi-day master classes on game development craft will be announced in the next few weeks to take place as virtual workshops in the remaining months of 2020. The lineup will be revealed in coming weeks and months.

GDC Summer, the first all-digital version of the conference, concluded Aug. 6 with over 9,700 registrants and featured educational and technical information on the art, craft and business of game development, as well as relevant responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As in previous years, the program also offered an indie showcase and pitch event to facilitate networking and career advancement.