'Game of Thrones' Actor Sets Deadlift World Record

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series, lifted 1,104 pounds on Saturday.

The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.

Game of Thrones actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) on Saturday.

Bjornsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor's Power Gym in his native Iceland.

"I believe today I could've done more, but what's the point?" the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. "I'm happy with this."

On Instagram, the actor posted a video of the weightlifting feat along with the message, "I have no words, what an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone." He went on to thank his family friends, coaches, fans, sponsors, and even his haters, "all of whom helped this lift be possible."

Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).