'Game of Thrones' Creators Fire Managers on Eve of New TV Deal

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have left Management 360.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have left Management 360, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The pair, whose HBO fantasy epic recently concluded its seven-season run, continue to be represented by Hansen Jacobson attorney Gretchen Rush as they shop for a new television overall deal. They're expected to garner interest from multiple outlets given their success with Thrones' early seasons, and sources say HBO remains in the mix to re-sign them — even after the divisive series finale. Perhaps the biggest question mark to seeing Benioff and Weiss signing a rich overall deal is their time constraints, as the duo are writing a new Star Wars trilogy with the first film due in 2022.

Benioff and Weiss also continue to be repped as directors by CAA.