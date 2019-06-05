'Game of Thrones' Finale Sets Ratings Record for U.K.'s Sky

'The Iron Throne' became the biggest series finale of any show ever in Britain for the pay TV giant.

The last ever Game of Thrones episode may seen like a distant memory for some, but two weeks on and the crunching of numbers is finally complete and, in the U.K. at the least, records were broken for Comcast-owned pay TV giant Sky.

After an epic 10 years, 73 episodes, and 70 hours, 50 minutes of viewing time, the cumulative viewing figures for the finale episode "The Iron Throne" was 5.789 million, making it the Sky's biggest series finale of any show ever. The figure is also up 12 percent from the season 7 finale, which had reached 5.170 million viewers.

"The Iron Throne" wasn't, however, Sky's most-viewed Game of Thrones episode in the final season. That honor went to episode two, "A Knight of Seven Kingdoms," which attracted an audience of 6.31 million.

Each episode drew an average cumulative audience of 6.081 million, the biggest-ever series performance of any Sky program. This was up 28 percent from the previous record of season 7, which sat at 4.76 million. The average viewer of the fantasy series in the U.K. was 41 years old, with a 51 percent male and 49 percent female split.

"Game of Thrones has been a huge success for Sky Atlantic," said Sky director of programs Zai Bennett. "Showcasing British talent both on and off-screen, the series has kept viewers gripped with the myriad twists and turns of the battle for the Seven Kingdoms. We want to say a massive thank you to all the fans who have supported the show throughout this incredible journey. Valar Dohaeris."