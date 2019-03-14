HBO, John Varvatos Collaborate on 'Game of Thrones' Menswear Capsule

“I’ve been a big 'Game of Thrones' fan since the beginning,” said fashion designer John Varvatos. “I think they have the best wardrobe costume design in the history of television.”

The long-awaited eighth and final season of HBO's Game of Thrones (premiering April 14) may mark a coup de grâce for many of the characters competing for power, yet the legacy of the series will naturally live on outside of reruns. The latest fashion riff on the series is decidedly upscale as New York-based menswear designer John Varvatos has teamed up with HBO for a capsule collection that launches on Thursday, March 14.

“I’ve always been inspired by the artisanal craft and the way they make those garments,” Varvatos told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s fun. When we got together and talked about the idea of doing our own artisanal touch, it became very inspired by Game of Thrones, but it’s not a costume.”

Marking Varvatos’ first partnership with a television series, the John Varvatos x Game of Thrones collection ($98 to $2,698 ) seamlessly melds the designer's signature rock 'n' roll aesthetic with the show's detailed craftsmanship. The result is a capsule consisting of 11 menswear pieces including a hand-dyed leather jacket, cross-over Henley shirts, pants, a textured messenger bag, and graphic prints over spray-dyed tees that feature emblems such as the "iron throne" motif.

“When I think of Game of Thrones and when I think about the wardrobe, I think about texture," said Varvatos. "There’s also the handcrafted-looking fabrics, leathers and all of the attention to detail. With everything in life, it’s all about attention to detail and they put so much detail into their garments. The leather and the fabrics for the jackets and our linen knits are all hand-dyed and hand finished because it’s the only way that I could really do something that was really honoring what they did, as opposed to sticking a label onto something.”

Outside of the attraction to artistry, the designer also found inspiration in his “friendly” connections to Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner. The actress, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, is soon to be the sister-in-law of Nick Jonas, who modeled and co-designed the John Varvatos x Nick Jonas capsule line, as well as serving as a co-creator for the JV x NJ collaborative cologne with Varvatos.

The only thing that Varvatos hasn’t keenly refined is his prediction on who will take the throne. “I can’t even comprehend it,” he said. “I’m in waiting just like everyone else to see where the season goes and where it takes us. So, I can’t wait for the first episode, that’s for sure.”

And the designer teased that there is more to come from this partnership.

“We can’t announce it yet, but we’re working on something right now for later in the year,” Varvatos told THR. “It’s another product category that we think will be amazing that very much ties to the show. We’re excited about it. It’s easy to be inspired when you have that kind of inspiration and visuals to look at.”

The John Varvatos x Game of Thrones capsule is available online as well as at select John Varvatos boutiques and Bloomingdale's stores for a limited time.