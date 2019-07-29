Emmys: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Veep' and Other Shows Nominated for Final Seasons

Heavy-hitters like HBO's shows will likely receive a big Emmys send-off for their final seasons, while previous nominees such as 'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' were either snubbed or completely omitted.

Game of Thrones dominated the 2019 Emmy nominations with a historic 32 nods — the most ever for a series in a single year — but the show won't be alone in vying for last-chance awards.

Veep also ended its run on HBO in May, and is up for nine Emmys across the comedy categories. With a seventh best lead actress nomination secured, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is poised to beat the record she currently shares with Cloris Leachman and become the performer with the most individual Emmy wins ever. Louis-Dreyfus already holds the record for the most Emmy wins for the same role on the same series.

The recognition continued for Veep's Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky, who scored acting nods for the sixth year in a row. Matt Walsh, however, was noticeably missing from the supporting actor category after previously picking up noms for playing Mike McLintock in 2016 and 2017.

House of Cards' final season — which saw the departure of Kevin Spacey after sexual assault accusations emerged — earned three Emmy nominations: best music composition for a series; best supporting actor for Michael Kelly; and best lead actress for Robin Wright.

Other shows waging their final shot at Emmys success weren't so lucky. Previous nominees such as Catastrophe, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Broad City and Jane the Virgin were completely shut out.

The Big Bang Theory didn't receive any acting nods; nor was it nominated in the best comedy series category. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper on the long-running CBS show, has previously won the Emmy for best actor in a comedy series four times. Still, the series finale "The Stockholm Syndrome," managed to pick up three nominations in technical categories.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 22. The show will air live on Fox starting at 5 p.m. PT from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A host has not yet been announced.