'Game of Thrones' Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and actress Olga Kurylenko are among the stars to have also been diagnosed.

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju is the latest figure in Hollywood to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actor, who is known for playing the character Tormund on the HBO series, took to Instagram Monday to share his diagnosis to his followers and explained that he is self-quarantining in Norway with his family.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus," Hivju wrote. "My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!"

The diagnosis comes soon after Hivju was cast in season two of The Witcher.

Hivju joins stars Idris Elba, actress Olga Kurylenko and spouses Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson who announced that they also tested positive for COVID-19.

Hanks and Wilson, both 63, made the announcement on social media that they tested positive while in Australia as the actor filmed Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

When announcing her diagnosis, Ukraine-born actress and model Olga Kurylenko shared that she had been feeling ill for a week. "Fever and fatigue are my main systems," she said. Meanwhile, Elba stated that he hadn't felt any symptoms prior to his diagnosis. The actor also urged his followers to "really think about social distancing [and] washing your hands."

In the executive ranks, Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, has also tested positive for coronavirus. (Elba reportedly had recent contact with Gregoire Trudeau on March 4 at WE Day 2020 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, where the pair posed for pictures together.)

Nearly 170,000 people have been affected by the coornavirus, with more than 6,500 dead and thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections passed 3,700.

The coronavirus has also impacted the entertainment industry as a myriad of high profile TV projects and films have ceased production.

Series such as ABC's Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelorette; FX's Pose; Apple's The Morning Show; and Fox's final installment of Empire have suspended production. Meanwhile, on the film side, Fantastic Beasts 3; Jurassic World: Dominion; The Prom; the untitled Elvis Presley biopic starring Hanks; and Sony's Cinderella musical, starring Camila Cabello and Billy Porter have also stopped filming.

Talk shows — both late-night and daytime — have also ceased production, including The Wendy Williams Show, Tamron Hall, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, among others.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have taken precautionary methods by ordering all movie theaters in their cities to close amid the global pandemic. It was also announced last week by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, that all Broadway shows in New York City will suspend performances immediately and return April 13.

Other events such as the ACM Awards, New York's GLAAD Media Awards, SXSW, the MET Gala, Coachella, Stagecoach, the Los Angeles Festival of Books and the Game Developers Conference have also been postponed due to the outbreak.