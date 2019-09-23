Emmys: 'Game of Thrones' and 'When They See Us' Win Over Social Media

The two series dominated Twitter, while Peter Dinklage and Jharrel Jerome's wins were the most talked about moments on Facebook.

Many social media users took to Facebook and Twitter to share their reactions to the 2019 Emmys on Sunday.

Peter Dinklage's win in the outstanding supporting actor in a drama series category for his role on Game of Thrones won over Facebook users and was the most talked about moment of the night on the social media platform. The victory marked Dinklage's fourth win in the category. During his acceptance speech, he reflected on the final season of the HBO series and said that he "would do it all again in a heartbeat."

Jharrel Jerome's win in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie category for When They See Us was the second most talked about moment of the night on Facebook. While accepting the award, Jerome thanked director Ava DuVernay and the Exonerated Five, who gave him a standing ovation during the speech.

Game of Thrones continued to dominate the night on social media. The show's win in the outstanding drama series category was the third most popular topic on Facebook. "This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," co-creator David Benioff said while accepting the award. Co-creator D.B. Weiss continued the speech by thanking the cast and noting that the actors make everything they write better.

The fourth most talked about moment on Facebook was Michelle Williams' acceptance speech for outstanding lead actress in a limited series for Fosse/Verdon. Williams thanked FX and Fox 21 Television Studios for paying her and co-star Sam Rockwell the same salary during her speech. "They understood that when you put value in a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value and where do they put that value? They put it into their work," she said. "Next time a woman ⁠— and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart ⁠— tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say, 'Thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.'"

Craig Mazin's acceptance speech for outstanding limited series for Chernobyl was the fifth most talked about moment of the night on Facebook. While accepting the award, Mazin recognized the victims of the nuclear plant disaster and said that he hoped the series reminds people of their legacy. "I hope that in some small way our show has helped remind people of the value of the truth and the danger of the lie," Mazin explained. "I'd like to think we can make stories be known permanently and that's a remarkable power and responsibility for us all."

Over on Twitter, Game of Thrones earned the top spot as the most tweeted about show of the night. When They See Us and Chernobyl followed as the second and third most tweeted about shows.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag and Killing Eve were the fourth and fifth most tweeted about shows. Fleabag took home the outstanding comedy series honor, while Waller-Bridge won outstanding lead actress and outstanding writing for the series. Meanwhile, Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Zendaya was the most tweeted about star of the night, while first-time winner Jerome earned the No. 2 spot. Emilia Clarke followed in the No. 3 spot.

Billy Porter, who made history as the first openly gay black man to win in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category, was the fourth most tweeted about star of the night.

Waller-Bridge rounded out the list by being the fifth most talked about star of the night on Twitter.