Games Done Quick to Host Charity Speedrunning Event to Fight Coronavirus

The Corona Relief Done Quick marathon will be held in April, while the planned Summer Games Done Quick event has been postponed from June to August.

Games Done Quick, the organization behind the biannual charity video game speedrunning events Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick, will host a new marathon next month to raise funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Corona Relief Done Quick will be held entirely online from April 17-19. The speedruns (players completing new and classic games as fast as they can) will be streamed live on GDQ's Twitch channel. 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Direct Relief organization. Viewers can donate directly to the fund via the viewing page or at GDQ's official website.

While the new event is near on the horizon, GDQ also announced that it will be postponing its planned Summer Games Done Quick Event, which was set for June 21-28 in Bloomingdale, Minnesota. The event will now be held August 16-23 in the same location, with all proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders.

GDQ, officially launched in 2010, has raised millions for charities such as the Prevent Cancer Foundation (the beneficiary of the Awesome Games Done Quick event each January) and Doctors Without Borders (for the SGDQ event each June). The latest marathon, January's AGDQ 2020, raised a record $3.1 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.