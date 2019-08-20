Gamestop Corp. Lays Off 120 Employees

The cuts affected nearly 14 percent of the associate base at the company's corporate headquarters, as well as at subsidiaries such as Game Informer magazine.

GameStop Corp., the parent company of the video game retail chain of the same name and monthly gaming magazine Game Informer, has laid off more than 120 employees, representing "approximately 14 percent" of the company's total associate base its headquarters as well as "some other offices," The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

"While these changes are difficult, they were necessary to reduce costs and better align the organization with our efforts to optimize the business to meet our future objectives and success factors," a spokesperson for GameStop tells THR. "We recognize that this is a difficult day for our company and particularly for those associates impacted. We appreciate their dedication and service to GameStop and are committed to supporting them during this time of transition."

In recent months, GameStop has reported a notable decrease in sales. In May, the company reported a 13 percent decrease in total sales over its first quarter.

In March, GameStop hired George Sherman as its new CEO, the fifth leadership change at the company in less than two years, who vowed to "transform the business."

Former editors and writers for Game Informer tweeted out the news of their layoffs earlier on Tuesday. The publication, which published its first issue in August, 1991, has been owned and published by GameStop Corp. since 2000. As of 2017, the magazine had a circulation of over 7.5 million readers.

GameStop Corp. declined to share the number of employees at each office affected by the layoffs.