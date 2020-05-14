'Gangs of London' Marks Sky Atlantic's Second-Biggest Original Drama Launch

A second season of Gareth Evans' crime series, airing on HBO's Cinemax later this year, is being discussed after the first one reached a seven-day cumulative audience of 2.23 million.

Even before it launches on HBO's Cinemax later this year, Gareth Evan's bloody and violent crime drama Gangs of London has already scored record numbers in the U.K.

The nine-part series – Evans' first foray into TV and produced by Pulse Films in association with Sister Pictures – landed a seven-day cumulative audience of 2.23 million on Sky Atlantic, part of Comcast's pay TV giant Sky, making it the channel's second-biggest original drama launch of all time behind Fortitude. THR understands that future seasons of the show are now being discussed with the producers.

Gangs of London, which launched in the U.K. on April 23, has also become Sky's most binged show of 2020 so far, with almost 1 million viewers choosing to watch the ninth and final episode within the first two weeks. This figure has risen to 1.26 million as the series pushed into its third week.

"We are delighted by the response to Gangs of London and to have brought Gareth Evans' unique cinematic vision to the small screen for the first time," said Cameron Roach, director of drama and Sky Studios. "This epic saga, with family at its heart and visceral action-packed fight sequences has taken audiences on an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld. The record-breaking results are testament to Sky’s ongoing commitment to innovation and championing the very best of bold, British drama."