Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais Join Eddie Murphy in 'Coming 2 America' (Exclusive)

South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha and Garcelle Beauvais have joined the cast of Coming 2 America, Paramount’s sequel to its popular 1988 comedy.

They round out a cast of newcomers and returnees for the comedy that stars Eddie Murphy and is being directed by Craig Brewer. The film begins shooting next week.

Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and KiKi Layne are among the new castmembers, while Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Shari Headley are among the returnees.

The original film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald's knockoff while trying to find a wife.

The new story sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father's dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Character details for Mbatha are being kept under wraps. Beauvais is returning to one of her first-ever roles, playing a rose petal priestess.

Paramount has set a Dec. 18, 2020 release date for the picture.

Mbatha is a name in her native South Africa where he starred in the country’s hit soap opera Isibaya as well as series Umlilo, in which she played a villain She also starred in the feature Tell Me Sweet Something, for which she was nominated for best actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

She is also the face for the South African takes on brands Puma, Audi, Neutrogena and L’Oreal Hair, and also acts as UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Beauvais recently appeared in TV's Siren and The Magicians and counts among her recent movie credits Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Mbatha is repped by Pantheon, managers Krystal Thorpe and Pumza Nohashe and attorney Barry Littman. Beauvais is repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.