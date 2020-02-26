Billboard Music Awards: Garth Brooks to Receive Icon Award

The country superstar is the only artist to have eight diamond-certified albums, with more than 10 million units sold each.

Garth Brooks will receive the Icon Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, it was announced today.

The country superstar is the only artist to have eight diamond-certified albums, with more than 10 million units sold each, and is the best selling solo artist in U.S. history, with more than 156 million albums sold. He has nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart (the most of any country artist), with seven albums debuting at No. 1. He's the first artist to appear on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart across five decades. His 2019 stadium tour has broken attendance records at every stop and is best selling country music tour of the year. Brooks' 2017 tour with wife Trisha Yearwood was the biggest North American tour in history and biggest American tour in the world.

Brooks, a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner and the ninth recipient of the Icon prize, will also perform during the 2020 awards ceremony.

Past Icon recipients include Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will air live from Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

