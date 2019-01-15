Gary Oldman Joins Action-Thriller 'The Courier'

Last year's Oscar-winning best actor will star alongside Olga Kurylenko in the Brit film.

Gary Oldman is set to don his villainous gloves for the first time in a while, joining the cast of the U.K. action-thriller The Courier.

Last year's Oscar winner for best actor will star alongside Olga Kurylenko in the feature, which hails from Signature Films, the growing production arm of Brit distributor Signature Entertainment, and new banner Rollercoaster Angel Productions.

Set against a gritty London backdrop, the plot sees Kurylenko play a courier whose daily deliveries are interrupted when she discovers that her latest package is a gas bomb aimed to kill the only living witness on the edge of testifying against a ruthless crime lord, played by Oldman.

The Courier, which is set to begin shooting next month in London, is being directed by Zackary Adler (Rise of the Footsoldier III) and will be produced by Marc Goldberg (Final Score, The Hatton Garden Job), James Edward Barker (Mara, 4.3.2.1), David Haring (Pandas) and Andrew Prendergast (An American Exorcism).

Douglas Urbanski, the Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning long-term producing partner of Oldman, will executive produce.