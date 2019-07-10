Gary Oldman to Star in David Fincher's Biopic of 'Citizen Kane' Co-Writer Herman Mankiewicz

Fincher's father, Jack Fincher, wrote the script.

Gary Oldman and David Fincher are teaming up to tell the story of Herman Mankiewicz, the newspaper man-turned-screenwriter who is best known for collaborating with Orson Welles on Citizen Kane.

Mank, the nickname for Mankiewicz, is set up at Netflix with Fincher making it his next feature, with plans on shooting this fall. Oldman will portray the screenwriter who had an outsized influence in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Keeping in with the classic Hollywood vibe, the film will be in black and white.

Getting Mank before cameras has been an over 20-year journey for Fincher, who initially wanted to tackle the story after making his 1997 feature The Game. Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, also a newspaper man, wrote the script.

Cean Chaffin, Fincher’s longtime cohort who has worked on the filmmaker’s movies since Game, is producing. Also producing is Doug Urbanski, nominated for an Oscar for The Darkest Hour.

Mankiewicz was a reporter and a critic in the 1920s as well as a member of New York City’s famed literary club, the Algonquin Round Table. By the late 1920s, however, he was recruited by Paramount to come to Hollywood and work in the movie business that was transitioning to talkies. He even talked fellow journalists into joining the screenwriting ranks, famously writing to Ben Hecht, "Millions are to be grabbed out here and your only competition is idiots.”

Mankiewicz worked on numerous now-classic films such as Wizard of Oz, Pride of the Yankees and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes but it was Kane that caused controversy that dogged him until his death. Both Mankiewicz and Welles worked on the script but Mankiewicz accused the filmmaker of trying to push him out of the limelight, even saying Welles offered to pay him off in exchange for sole credit.

Mankiewicz’s supporters (which were many, as the prickly Welles alienated as much as he attracted) cheered and chanted “Mank, Mank, Mank” when Kane won the Oscar for best original screenplay, with both receiving the trophy (even as neither of them attended the ceremony).

Mank will be Fincher’s first movie since 2014’s Gone Girl. The filmmaker was to have directed a sequel to World War Z but budgetary issues sidelined that project. He is repped by Donen Productions.

For Oldman, playing the hard-drinking, combative Mankiewicz could represent another chance for an Oscar. The actor won for his portrayal of Sir Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. Oldman next stars in The Laundromat, the drama directed by Steven Soderbergh that also stars Meryl Streep. He is repped by APA.