Gary Stewart, Veteran Industry Executive With Rhino and Apple, Dies at 62

Stewart was a musical savant, using his vast knowledge to introduce music to a new audience through such memorable catalog collections for Rhino Entertainment, as well as serving as the chief music officer for Apple's iTunes.

Music industry veteran Gary Stewart, who spent decades in the industry working at Rhino Entertainment and Apple Music, died Thursday. He was 62.

Stewart was a musical savant, using his vast knowledge to introduce music to a new audience through such memorable catalog collections for Rhino Entertainment as the kitschy Have a Nice Day '70s compilation series to Nuggets, a slate of albums devoted to obscure psychedelic rock from the '60s, as well as more scholarly sets, including Doctors, Professors, Kings & Queens: The Big Ol’ Box of New Orleans. He rose to senior vp A&R for Rhino and then moved to Apple Music after a hiatus.

At Apple, Stewart continued his love of uncovering hidden musical gems. His first role was chief music officer for Apple's iTunes before he left and then returned to work in catalog curation. He parted ways with Apple for good in 2018.

"During the unprecedented canonization of all types of pop music that occurred during the CD boom of the 1980s and '90s, Gary Stewart was the single most important individual," says S-Curve Records founder Steve Greenberg. "Through his work at Rhino, he organized our knowledge and provided context for genres as diverse as doo-wop and punk, girl groups and '50s rock. What Lenny Kaye [who started the Nuggets series] was to garage rock, Gary Stewart was to a hundred different musical styles. In his Have a Nice Day series, he rescued the entire genre of AM Radio pure pop singles from the historical dustbin, making the music available for the first time in many years, while shaping our understanding of why that music was, in fact, important. Because of Gary Stewart, we collectively know more about a wide variety of musical eras and styles and were exposed to a lot of great music that had previously been ignored or forgotten. The music community owes him a great debt."

Stewart was also a co-founder with David Gorman of Trunkworthy, a website evangelizing "underappreciated yet overachieving music, movies, and television," as the description phrased it.

The website, which Stewart left a few years ago, took its name from Stewart’s unabashed fervor to turn people on to great music, movie and television. So devoted was he to that endeavor that he carried around dozens of CDs and DVDs in his Prius trunk, always ready and willing to hand out complete TV series and music box sets to friends (and often strangers he’d just met) for free.

"The idea of turning people onto music or TV shows, it relates back to Rhino when we did the compilations," says Rhino co-founder Harold Bronson. “It wasn’t just, 'Here’s the hits that you know, so buy it for that.’ It was, ‘Here’s some really great music that you might not have heard and we’re including that with the hits.’ That continued to a different level with the trunk.” Stewart attended concerts several nights per week, always buying his tickets instead of taking industry comps in order to support artists.

A native Los Angeleno, a 17-year old Stewart begin riding his bicycle to Rhino Records retail store in Westwood in 1974, shortly a year after it opened. "He wondered in our store and never left,” says Rhino co-founder Richard Foos. “He’d found his home because we were a bunch of crazed record nerds." A few years later, after Foos and Bronson started the record label (which eventually sold to Time Warner in 1998) and Stewart graduated from college, he managed the store before becoming head of sales for the label. He quickly moved to A&R, but continued to work at the record store for years afterwards.

"We had him oversee the compilation of every album we ever did after the first year or so," says Foos. “If he was compiling a record, he would always make sure -- whether it was a 20-song compilation or a box set — it was the definitive songs of that genre. He would sometimes have five or six friends or experts come over and they would have screaming sessions on what tracks could or could not go on. He and his team would go through hundreds and hundreds and thousands of songs and whittle it down to where it was a great listening experience. [In addition to] all the hits, he’d always make sure there were undiscovered gems."

As passionate as he was about music, Stewart was also a committed philanthropist. At Rhino, he was the impetus for a volunteer program whereby employees who donated 18 hours of time per year would get off the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day with pay. "He changed what Rhino was, not only as a compilation company, but with the idea of social responsibility and doing the right thing," says former Rhino Entertainment exec vp Bob Emmer, who is now co-founder and co-CEO at Shout! Factory. "When we started Shout! Factory Records 16 years ago, we brought the program with us. It was totally a case of passing it on. Gary was so influential."

"Gary was a really, really good person. He cared passionately and equally about music and social change, and loved to share his knowledge and excitement about both topics," says Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. "I met Gary in 2001 when I was put in charge of Rhino. I was received with suspicion and fear by many at the company, but Gary (and Richard Foos) chose to engage and give me a chance. He loved that company and all of its people and artists, and made me see that its soul was comprised of equal parts musical passion and community activism and helped me set the right course for my time there. And he led by example. He volunteered his time, he served on the boards of multiple L.A. groups committed to social change, he wrote a lot of checks -- and he motivated many of us to do the same. He changed my life in profound ways, and he made the world a better place. We will all miss him.”

Rhino president Mark Pinkus said in a statement, "Gary Stewart was a great man and a dear friend. He was truly the architect and guiding spirit of Rhino. He defined what it meant to be a catalog label... not only for Rhino, but for the entire industry. He was not only the creative backbone of Rhino, but he also set the standard for our social consciousness. If you have ever enjoyed a rare demo or B-side that you never knew existed, or marveled at holding a beautiful boxed set from one of your favorite artists, then you owe a debt of gratitude to Gary Stewart."

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "We are deeply saddened by the death of our friend Gary Stewart. His generosity and enthusiasms were infectious. He was a tireless warrior for social causes and fought injustice every day of his life. He was a magic genie with a trunk full of CD’s and a love of music that was unparalleled. He produced our Gilmore Soundtrack with as much energy and devotion as if it was The White Album, and will continue to be an influence on the sounds of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He was the best of the best."

At various times, Stewart served on the boards of Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, the Community Coalition, Liberty Hill Foundation and Social Venture Network. He was a donor, fundraiser and activist on social justice issues and progressive candidates and initiatives, advocating for such issues as living wages, progressive taxation, marriage equality, affirmative action and immigrant rights.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who knew Stewart through his philanthropic work, took to Twitter Monday afternoon to remember Stewart.

A memorial for Stewart, who is survived by a brother and extended family members, will be held May 25. Donations in his memory may be made to the Community Coalition, Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy or Liberty Hill Foundation.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.