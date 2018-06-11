Gary Vaynerchuk Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The serial entrepreneur has a massive social media following through his DailyVee vlog, #AskGaryVee advice show and 'GaryVee Audio Experience' podcast.

Gary Vaynerchuk has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Since his professional beginnings growing his father's liquor store into a $60 million wine e-commerce business, the Belarusian serial entrepreneur has cultivated a massive social media following while serving as chairman of media and communications holding company VaynerX and co-founder and CEO of full-service ad agency Vayner Media, whose clients include Budweiser and Chase.

WME will work to further enhance Vaynerchuk's media footprint, which already includes his DailyVee vlog, #AskGaryVee advice show and The GaryVee Audio Experience podcast (one of iTune's top 10 business podcasts). By dispensing motivational business advice and applying his business-building content marketing strategies to his social media accounts, he has amassed 3.4 million followers on Instagram, 3 million on Facebook and more than 110 million views on YouTube.

In addition to working with Vaynerchuk on opportunities in scripted and non-scripted film, television and multiplatform short-form content, the agency will also work closely with VaynerMedia to stay on top of current media trends and develop strategies to anticipate what's next. Vaynerchuk was an early proponent of e-commerce and digital media, and was an early investor in Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo and Uber.

Vaynerchuk has penned five New York Times bestsellers and recently served as a panelist on Apple's first original series, Planet of the Apps, alongside Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and Will.I.Am.