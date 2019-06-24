Gaumont Hires 'El Chapo' Producer Christian Gabela to Head Int’l Co-Productions

The former Univision executive will focus on Latin America for the studio behind 'Narcos.'

France's Gaumont has brought on former Univision executive Christian Gabela as vp international TV co-productions.

Gabela will focus on partnerships and distribution in Latin America, where the company’s first co-production is in development with El Presidente for Amazon Prime. Oscar winner Armando Bo, who penned 2015's Birdman, is showrunner on the upcoming drama.

At Univision, Gabela oversaw the development and distribution of Netflix's El Chapo and Tijuana. Gaumont is the studio behind Netflix's Narcos.

“Christian’s knowledge of TV development and production will bolster our distribution/co-production efforts in the Latin America region where we have ten drama series in development, alongside our in-house Latin American shows,” said Gaumont vice CEO Christophe Riandee. “His deep background and success with Spanish-language series will help our global team to develop new shows, relationships and partnerships.”

Gabela will report to L.A.-based president of worldwide TV co-productions Vanessa Shapiro, as the company continues to expand its global footprint with execs in Hollywood, London, Berlin and Buenos Aires in addition to its Paris headquarters.