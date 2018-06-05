Gavin Newsom Advances in Race for California Governor

The lieutenant governor and former San Francisco mayor defeated rivals from both parties in Tuesday's primary.

Democrat Gavin Newsom has secured the first of two slots in the November election to replace Jerry Brown as California's governor.

It's too early to say who will take the second slot and advance to the general election.

Newsom was the first candidate to announce a bid for governor more than three years ago. He leaned heavily on his decision in 2004 to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in San Francisco, touching off years of debate over gay marriage in California and around the country. He says the move shows he's willing to take bold steps on liberal priorities.

He's been open about his desire to face a Republican in the November runoff.